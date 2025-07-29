403
Trump declares I love Russian people
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced his admiration for the Russian people, calling them “great” and expressing his “love” for them. However, he also warned Moscow of impending new sanctions if progress on resolving the Ukraine conflict isn’t made soon.
During a joint Q&A with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Turnberry, Scotland, Trump praised Russia as a wealthy nation with enormous trade potential and highlighted his personal rapport with President Vladimir Putin. “I don’t want to hurt Russia, I love the Russian people,” Trump said in response to questions about sanctions.
Despite this, Trump expressed frustration over the stalled peace process between Russia and Ukraine, accusing Russia of attacking Ukrainian cities and stating that he was “not interested in talking anymore” after numerous “respectful and nice conversations” with Putin failed to produce results.
Trump set a new deadline of 10 to 12 days from Monday for a peace agreement. If no deal is reached, Washington plans to impose fresh sanctions, including secondary restrictions and tariffs targeting countries and businesses that engage with Russia. This shortens the previous deadline, which was expected to expire in early September.
The Kremlin has consistently expressed willingness to negotiate without preconditions, provided the realities on the ground and the root causes of the conflict are considered. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the conflict’s complexity, emphasizing it cannot be resolved quickly.
Russia has criticized Trump’s sanctions threats, calling them encouragements for Kiev to prolong the war and urging the U.S. to pressure Ukraine instead. Meanwhile, direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Istanbul in May, with three rounds held so far, but no ceasefire agreement has been reached.
