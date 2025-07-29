Mazagon Dock Tanks 4% On Sharp Margin Erosion In Q1, SEBI Ras Highlight Make-Or-Break Support Zones

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares fell over 4% on Tuesday on the back of its first quarter (Q1) earnings. Analysts weighed in on whether key support zones will hold.

The state-run defense PSU reported net profit of ₹452 crore in Q1, down 35% year-on-year, while revenue rose 11.4% to ₹2,625.5 crore. Core profit declined 53%, and margin contracted to 11.4% from 27.4% a year ago.

SEBI-registered analyst Sudhansu Sekhar Panda of Bluemoon Research said rising costs and provisions dented profitability, despite strong revenue growth.

Panda said Mazagon Dock's revenue growth in Q1 looked solid on the surface, but rising subcontracting costs and hefty provisions of ₹540.10 crore dragged down profitability.

Despite this, he remains optimistic about the company's core strength. He pointed to its healthy order book and strong footing in India's defense manufacturing space.

With the government continuing to push for self-reliance and the company involved in high-value projects like Project 75I, Panda believes Mazagon Dock is well-positioned for the long haul.

However, he cautioned that turning that long-term promise into consistent profits will take sharper cost control and more efficient execution. Hitting the 15% EBITDA margin target won't be easy, especially with infrastructure constraints and provisioning pressures still in play.

Looking at the technical chart, Panda flagged a key support zone between ₹2,650 and ₹2,700, with a deeper cushion near ₹2,500.

He said the stock could face more pressure in the near term, but if it manages to hold those levels, a gradual move toward ₹2,900–₹3,350 could be on the cards in the next few months.

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel noted that the stock has been in a downtrend since May-end and is now trading near its 200 exponential moving average (EMA).

Chandel suggested that long-term investors could consider using short-term dips as buying opportunities, provided the overall business outlook remains strong, supported by healthy margins and improving cost structures.

For traders, he advised caution, noting that a clear signal is needed, and a break below the 200-day EMA could lead to further downside, while holding above it might trigger a short-term bounce.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'high' message volume.

Mazagon Dock's stock has risen 18.6% so far in 2025.

