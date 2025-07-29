Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Minister: Kuwait Supports Int'l Market Stability


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 29 (KUNA) -- Oil Minister Tareq Al-Roumi said that Kuwait supports efforts for a stable international market, affirming that OPEC+ decisions "are made based on market developments."
This came in a statement by Oil Ministry on Tuesday after Al-Roumi's participation in the 61st Ministerial Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) via videoconference on July 28.
Al-Roumi said he was "optimistic about the fundamentals of the oil market and that OPEC+ efforts target energy security and market balance."
He also noted that the meeting reflected the commitment of participating countries to the Declaration of Cooperation, which contributes to supporting global economic growth and enhancing investors' confidence in the oil market.
Participating with Al-Roumi was an official delegation that included Kuwait's Governor to OPEC, Mohammad Khudhur Al-Shatti, and Kuwait's National Representative to OPEC, Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah. (end)
