Gaelix Marine Service Introduces Max Power Thrusters - Premium And Affordable Bow And Stern Solution
Gaelix Marine Service, the official global representative of Max Power, proudly announces the worldwide availability of electric and hydraulic bow and stern thrusters for sailboats and motor yachts. Known for their performance, reliability, and innovation, Max Power thrusters are among the most trusted solutions for precise maneuvering in any conditions.
Premium Thrusters for All Types of Vessels
Max Power offers a full range of:
Retractable thrusters – ideal for sailing yachts, reducing drag when not in use
Tunnel thrusters – a robust solution for motorboats and power yachts
Hydraulic and electric versions – tailored to different vessel sizes and requirements
These systems ensure effortless docking, better control in tight marinas, and enhanced safety when maneuvering in strong winds or currents.
Official Global Distribution by Gaelix Marine Service
As the worldwide distributor of Max Power (part of the Lalizas Group), Gaelix Marine Service provides:
The entire range of bow and stern thrusters
All accessories, control panels, and installation kits
Genuine spare parts with full warranty
Worldwide shipping directly from Greece and partner warehouses in Europe
“Max Power thrusters are engineered to make yacht handling safer and easier. We are proud to represent this leading brand, offering high-quality and accessible solutions for yachts worldwide,” says Dimitris Ygropoulos, Director at Gaelix Marine Service.
Why Choose Max Power?
For over 30 years, Max Power has been designing and manufacturing advanced thruster systems trusted by boatbuilders, refit yards, and professional skippers worldwide. Benefits include:
Marine-grade construction for long-lasting performance
Quiet operation and powerful thrust
Compatibility with a wide range of yachts
Low maintenance and high reliability
All Max Power products comply with the highest industry standards, making them a preferred choice for both OEM installations and retrofits.
Worldwide Delivery and Expert Support
Gaelix Marine Service combines stock availability with technical expertise, ensuring fast supply and professional assistance to clients across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. Services include:
Equipment selection and installation guidance
Custom quotes for shipyards and fleet operators
After-sales support with access to original parts
About Gaelix Marine Service
Based in Athens, Greece, Gaelix Marine Service is a trusted supplier of yacht equipment and the official global representative of Max Power thrusters. The company offers a wide range of marine solutions - from safety and anchoring systems to maneuvering equipment. With international shipping, professional support, and strong partnerships with leading brands, Gaelix Marine Service is your reliable partner on the water.
