Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Thailand, Cambodia agree to start peace negotiations

2025-07-29 02:32:48
(MENAFN) Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to begin negotiations aimed at establishing a ceasefire, following pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned both countries that continued fighting would jeopardize ongoing trade discussions with Washington. Despite the diplomatic push, clashes between the two sides have not yet fully stopped.

The conflict centers around a longstanding border dispute rooted in a colonial-era map created in the early 20th century by French authorities, which left parts of the boundary between the two nations unclear.

Tensions escalated sharply on Wednesday when five Thai soldiers were injured by landmines in the contested zone. Thai officials claimed the explosives were recently planted. The following day, a skirmish broke out that quickly turned into prolonged combat, with both nations accusing each other of initiating hostilities.

The fighting has resulted in the deaths of at least 34 people, including both military personnel and civilians. Additionally, the conflict has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes on both sides of the border.

On Saturday, Trump addressed the situation publicly on Truth Social, saying he had personally spoken with the leaders of both countries and pushed for an “immediate ceasefire.”

“We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so,” he wrote.

He later announced that both nations “have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE.”

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet confirmed on Sunday that his government had agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire,” noting that Trump had informed him that Thailand had also agreed to suspend attacks.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged that Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had spoken with Trump and “in principle” accepted the ceasefire proposal. However, the ministry also stressed that it expected a “genuine commitment from Cambodia” in return.

MENAFN29072025000045017281ID1109854881

