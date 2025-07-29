403
FBI deputy director is shocked of new findings of Epstein’s case
(MENAFN) The deputy director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has expressed profound shock over recent developments uncovered in active internal investigations, stating that what he has learned has left a lasting impact on him. He described himself as being “shocked to [his] core” and added that he will “never be the same” after uncovering certain details.
The FBI has come under growing scrutiny as pressure mounts for the release of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the late American financier convicted of sex trafficking, who died in federal custody in 2019. His death, officially deemed a suicide, has long been surrounded by controversy and suspicion, with critics alleging misconduct or efforts to conceal information.
In a post shared on X on Saturday, Dan Bongino stated that the FBI is investigating “public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations.” While he did not disclose specifics regarding the individuals or agencies involved, he described the investigations as “properly predicated and necessary.”
“We cannot run a Republic like this,” Bongino wrote. “I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice made public more than 11 hours of surveillance footage from Epstein’s jail cell in New York. Notably, the video reportedly includes a 60-second gap that has yet to be explained, intensifying public concern and speculation about the possibility of a cover-up.
In response, the U.S. House of Representatives has launched an oversight investigation. Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner and associate, was recently interviewed by the DOJ under a limited immunity arrangement. Lawmakers have since issued a subpoena requiring her to appear for a closed-door session. However, her legal representatives have stated that she has not agreed to testify and that the immunity agreement does not extend to congressional proceedings.
