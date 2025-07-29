Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Enacts Ban on Gasoline Export Through August

2025-07-29 02:16:50
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia announced a temporary halt on gasoline exports, effective until August 31.

This move aims to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market amid peak seasonal demand and critical agricultural activities, according to an official government statement.

Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak convened with industry leaders to discuss surging fuel costs and mandated prompt actions to mitigate price increases.

Gasoline prices in Russia often spike due to drone strikes targeting oil refineries combined with heightened demand from the farming sector.

As a leading global energy supplier, Russia produces over 40 million tons of gasoline each year.

