CaratLane Celebrates Sibling Love with Ayush Mehra & Yashaswini Dayama in Heartwarming Rakhi Campaign
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 28th July 2025, Bengaluru: CaratLane – a Tata product and India’s leading omni-channel jewellery brand – has unveiled its heartwarming Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring internet’s favourite sibling duo, Ayush Mehra and Yashaswini Dayama. Known for their effortless chemistry and playful energy, the duo brings to life the sweet, relatable dynamic that defines countless brother-sister relationships. The campaign film beautifully captures the essence of Raksha Bandhan—blending humour, nostalgia, and genuine emotion. From quirky sibling banter to touching gestures of care, the film is a tribute to bonds that grow stronger with time. It reminds us that it’s not just the ritual, but the love and effort behind it that makes Rakhi truly special.
Shaifali Gautam, Chief Marketing Officer, CaratLane, said:
“Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love, nostalgia, and the bond that only siblings share. With Ayush and Yashaswini, we’ve brought alive that joyful dynamic in a way that feels real and relatable. This year, we’re excited to make gifting more meaningful for families across the globe with our expanded international shipping—enabling customers to send a piece of their heart, beautifully crafted in jewellery.”
Adding to the celebrations this year is CaratLane’s expanded international shipping, now delivering to over 30 countries worldwide—including Germany, Ireland, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sweden, Brazil, Netherlands, Thailand, Philippines, France, Vietnam, Qatar, New Zealand, Mexico, Malaysia, Kuwait, Oman, Japan, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Egypt, Colombia, Italy, Algeria, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Peru, and Cambodia.
With siblings across the globe often relying on couriers or third-party platforms to send Rakhi gifts, this move makes CaratLane jewellery a more thoughtful, accessible, and seamless gifting option, no matter where your sibling is.
Jewellery has always been a timeless and cherished gift—one that carries emotion, meaning, and memories. When a brother chooses to gift his sister a piece of jewellery, it becomes more than just a present—it becomes a keepsake that celebrates their bond for years to come.
