Pakistani, Turkish Fms Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, during a phone conversation held on Monday. Both FMs emphasized the need for the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and an immediate ceasefire. They also stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East and reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian people. (QNA)

