Kuwait Kicks Off Humanitarian Aid Airlift to Gaza
(MENAFN) On Monday, Kuwait announced the initiation of an air bridge aimed at delivering vital humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, following a government-led donation drive that lasted three days last week.
Hamad Al-Meshaan, Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation, explained that the collected funds will be allocated to purchasing essential relief materials locally, including oil, flour, and other critical supplies.
He further detailed that these goods will be flown to the Egyptian city of El-Arish through military aviation channels, then transferred to the Egyptian Red Crescent in partnership with the Kuwaiti Red Crescent.
Al-Meshaan also mentioned the potential for some aid to be routed through Jordan, where the Jordanian military would then conduct an air-drop into Gaza.
In a statement released last week, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry strongly reiterated its denunciation of the Israeli blockade on Gaza, highlighting the escalating hunger and malnutrition afflicting the besieged territory.
