Air Separation Unit Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion & Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Air Separation Unit Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Global Air Separation Unit Market Expected To Grow?

The air separation unit market has seen compelling growth in recent years expanding from $5.59 billion in 2024 to $5.93 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. This expansion has been primarily driven by a surge in the production of metals, burgeoning chemical manufacturing sector, increased chemical production, and governmental policies encouraging industrialization and urbanization.

How Will The Air Separation Unit Market Perform In The Upcoming Years?

The air separation unit market is projected to experience robust growth in the next few years, reaching $7.42 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The hike during this forecast period can be linked to the growth of industrial sectors, escalating demand for industrial gases, a thriving energy sector, increased demand for medical oxygen in healthcare facilities, and the growing use of nitrogen in food preservation and packaging. Emerging trends during this period will likely include advancements in energy-efficient technologies, incorporation of AI for process optimization, adaptation of modular and compact designs, and innovating cryogenic air separation technology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Driving the Air Separation Unit Market Growth?

The increase in energy demand is a critical factor propelling the air separation unit market forward. Growing global populations, increasing industrial activities, and an amplified consumption of energy-intensive technologies and appliances have all contributed to fueling energy demand. Air separation units play a vital role in fulfilling these energy demands by providing essential gases such as oxygen and nitrogen for efficient combustion and process optimization in energy production and industrial applications. For instance, in April 2023, the Energy Information Administration, a US government agency, projected that overall energy consumption in the US will increase between 0% and 15% from 2022 to 2050. Particularly in industrial sectors, energy consumption is expected to grow by roughly 5% to 32% during this period.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Who are the Leading Players in the Air Separation Unit Market?

Major companies operating in the air separation unit market include Linde Plc, Air Liquide S.A., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Yingde Gases Group Co. Ltd., Enerflex Ltd., and many others. These key players are continuously engaged in developing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, contributing to innovation and growth within the industry.

What are the Latest Trends in the Air Separation Unit Market?

A significant trend in July 2024 has been Honeywell International Inc., a US-based industrial goods and machinery company, acquiring Air Products and Chemicals Inc. for $1.81 billion. This acquisition aimed to enhance Honeywell's solutions for energy transition and expand its capabilities within the air separation unit market. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., a US-based company, provides essential industrial gases, related equipment, and applications.

How is The Global Air Separation Unit Market Segmented ?

The air separation unit market is segmented by:

1 Process: Cryogenic, Non-Cryogenic

2 Gas: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Other Gases

3 End Use: Iron And Steel, Oil And Gas, Healthcare, Chemicals, Other End Uses

Subsegments cover:

1 Cryogenic Air Separation Units: Single-Column Cryogenic Units, Double-Column Cryogenic Units, Mixed Refrigerant Systems

2 Non-Cryogenic Air Separation Units: Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA Systems, Membrane Separation Systems, Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption VPSA Systems

In Which Region is the Air Separation Unit Market Growing the Fastest?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the air separation unit market in 2024 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The other regions analyzed in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Air Quality Monitoring System Global Market Report 2025



Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2025



Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2025



The Business Research Company provides comprehensive reports from over 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, The Business Research Company is committed to helping you get the information you need to stay ahead in your field.

Experience the difference of The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & More +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at ...

Connect with us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.