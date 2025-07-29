Kajol Gets Emotional As Daughter Nysa Devgan Graduates, Calls It A 'Special Occasion'
Taking to Instagram, the actress, on Tuesday, shared a video from the special day and penned a heartfelt note, expressing her joy and emotions as her“first baby” steps into adulthood. In the clip, Ajay, Kajol can be seen striking poses along with their children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. The video also shows the mother-daughter duo posing together for the camera. The 'Dilwale' actress also added Rodell Duff's popular track“Good Days” as background track for the video.
Alongside the clip, the proud mommy captioned the video,“Such a special occasion .. so proud ... and wholly emotional.. #graduation #firstbaby #shesanadult.”
Nysa graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland, and the ceremony was streamed live on YouTube. Several clips from the ceremony surfaced online, and one of the videos shows Nysa receiving her degree, along with Kajol's emotional reaction. Dressed in a traditional graduation robe layered over a lilac dress, Nysa beamed as she walked up to the stage to accept her degree from her professors. Cheers erupted from the crowd, with Kajol's enthusiastic shout of“Come on baby!” standing out.
For those unaware, Nysa earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in international hospitality. To note, both Kajol and Ajay Devgn have stated in the past that their daughter has no plans to join the entertainment industry.
In April, Nysa turned 22, and her doting parents wished her with heartfelt posts on social media. Ajay shared a mirror selfie taken by Nysa, capturing a sweet father-daughter moment. In the photo, he stood behind Nysa dressed in black, while she smiled at the camera wearing a bright yellow jacket.
The 'Singham' actor wished his daughter writing,“Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories...Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly.”
Kajol had written,“Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can't really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way... love love love u my darling girl!”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment