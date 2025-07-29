'Bharat Ki Baat Sunata Hu', Manish Tewari's Cryptic Post After Cong Benches Him For Op Sindoor Debate
The Chandigarh MP's omission, along with that of fellow senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, has raised eyebrows within political circles and highlighted signs of internal discord within the party ranks.
The controversy comes at a time when the Opposition is attempting to mount a strong offensive against the Centre during the high-stakes Operation Sindoor debate.
Taking to X, Tewari posted lines from the iconic patriotic song from the 1970 Bollywood movie 'Purab Aur Pachhim' alongside a news report on the speaker list controversy.
"Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada; Main geet wahaan ke gaata hoon; Bharat ka rehne waala hoon; Bharat ki baat sunata hoon," he wrote, concluding the post with "Jai Hind".
Both Tewari and Tharoor had recently represented India on diplomatic missions abroad as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor.
Their absence from the speakers' list -- especially given their expertise and prior involvement -- has drawn sharp public and internal reactions.
Congress MP Amar Singh, who was also part of an international outreach delegation, also did not make it to the list of speakers.
Sources within the Congress said that Tharoor, often regarded as one of the party's most articulate voices in Parliament, was invited to participate in the debate but declined for reasons that remain undisclosed.
His decision not to speak has only intensified speculation, especially given his visible leadership in a diplomatic delegation to the United States following the military operation.
The sidelining of Tewari and Tharoor, both seasoned parliamentarians with foreign affairs experience, has led to murmurs within the party about possible factional preferences or strategic miscalculations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment