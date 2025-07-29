Nag Panchami 2025: Want The Serpent God's Blessings? Here's What NOT To Do

Nag Panchami is a prominent festival celebrated on the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month. This year, it falls on July 29th. Preparations and rituals begin a day prior, with offerings of milk to serpent stones, special dishes, and prayers. Each region has its unique way of celebrating Nag Panchami. To reap the full benefits of the puja, certain items should be avoided.

Avoid These on Nag Panchami

A tradition followed for centuries is to abstain from using iron and iron objects on Nag Panchami. Items like pans, knives, scissors, and iron utensils are considered inauspicious. This belief has religious and astrological roots. Iron is associated with Rahu, and its increased influence can lead to problems. Rahu is considered a planet symbolizing the serpent. As Nag Panchami is dedicated to serpent deities, items related to Rahu should be avoided.

Nag Panchami is religiously significant and considered a day of peace. People refrain from activities that could invite negative planetary influences. Hence, many avoid cooking rotis on iron griddles, as it's linked to Rahu. Women are advised against using any iron objects and should cook using earthenware or copper utensils.

Besides Rahu, iron is also associated with Saturn. When Rahu is under Saturn's influence, it can exacerbate various problems. To maintain purity and peace, people avoid iron on Nag Panchami.

What if iron is used accidentally?

Some might unknowingly or due to unavoidable circumstances use iron objects. In such cases, seek forgiveness from the serpent god. Recite Naga Stotra or the mantra "Om Namah Nagadevataya" in the evening for remedy.

Other Things to Avoid on Nag Panchami

. Avoid digging or tilling the earth, as snakes might be residing underground and could get injured.

. Do not harm any form of snake, as it could lead to Naga Dosha.

. Avoid using sharp objects and activities like sewing or weaving.

Nag Panchami Puja:

Wake up early, complete daily routines, bathe, and offer prayers to the serpent god. Offer flowers, milk, and sweets. Those with Kalasarpa Dosha should обязательно perform this puja.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.