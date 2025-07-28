Al Ain To Host Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship

International Vision Sports Management (IVSM) has announced that the inaugural Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025 will take place from August 1 to 3, 2025, at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

This initiative is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) and under the banner of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP). The event aims to cater to the surging global demand for combat sports, particularly grappling, one of the world's fastest-growing disciplines.

The championship will feature hundreds of male and female athletes from over 20 countries, welcoming participants of all skill levels from youth and amateurs to masters and professionals. Across three action-packed days, the event will showcase elite competition, further cementing Al Ain Region's status as a premier destination for world-class combat sports.

Saeed AL Dhaheri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said:“As Abu Dhabi grows in prominence as a hub for major global sporting events, combat sports have emerged as an increasingly important pillar of our sport and entertainment vision for the emirate. Joining such IPs as Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, UFC Fight Nights, and the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships, we are proud to welcome the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship to our portfolio of leading events. We look forward to new audiences in Al Ain Region and across Abu Dhabi being introduced to this exciting and increasingly popular sport.”

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management, said:“We are proud to launch the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship, the first of its kind globally, in Al Ain Region, Abu Dhabi. This event underscores the UAE's leadership in hosting elite combat sports, offering a platform for athletes worldwide to excel.

“With the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, we aim to deliver unparalleled competition and establish a lasting legacy for grappling in the region.”

As part of the AJP Tour, the championship will adhere to the highest international standards. Competitors of all nationalities can participate across age divisions (U14, U16, U18, 18+, and 35+) in both amateur and professional categories. Winners will earn 2,000 ranking points and substantial cash prizes, ensuring fierce competition and top-tier performances.

The event's opening day will focus on professional bouts up to the semi-finals, followed by youth and amateur competitions on the second day. The championship will conclude with third-place playoffs and thrilling finals.