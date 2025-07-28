EURUSD Wave Analysis 28 July 2025

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– EURUSD reversed from the resistance level 1.1775

– Likely to fall to support levels 1.1555 and 1.1460

EURUSD recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.1775 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 3 at the start of July, as can be seen below) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

This resistance zone was further strengthened by the lower trendline of the recently broken up channel from May (acting as resistance after it was broken earlier).

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment, EURUSD can be expected to fall to the next support levels 1.1555 and 1.1460 – the low of waves 4 and iv.