No Alternative To 2-State Solution, France Tells UN
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) There is "no alternative" to a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians, France told a UN conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia Monday that was boycotted by Israel and Washington.
"Only a political, two-state solution will help respond to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. There is no alternative," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said at the start of the three-day meeting.
Days before the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would formally recognise a State of Palestine in September, provoking strong opposition from Israel and the US.
Barrot said that other Western countries will confirm their intention to recognise the State of Palestine during the conference, without confirming which.
"All states have a responsibility to act now," said Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Mustafa at the start of the meeting, calling for an international force to help underwrite Palestinian statehood.
"Recognize the state of Palestine without delay." France is hoping that Britain will follow its lead. More than 200 British members of parliament on Friday voiced support for the idea, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that recognition of a Palestinian state "must be part of a wider plan."
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the meeting "the two-state solution is farther than ever before," decrying Israel's "creeping annexation" of the occupied West Bank and "the wholesale destruction of Gaza." At least 142 of the 193 UN member states now recognise the Palestinian state proclaimed by the Palestinian leadership in exile in 1988.
In 1947, a resolution of the UN General Assembly decided on the partition of Palestine, then under a British mandate, into two independent states - one Jewish and the other Arab. The following year, the state of Israel was proclaimed.
For several decades, the vast majority of UN member states have supported the idea of a two-state solution, which would see Israel and a Palestinian state existing side-by-side.
But after more than 21 months of war in Gaza, the ongoing expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and Israeli officials declaring designs to annex occupied territory, it is feared a Palestinian state could become geographically impossible.
Beyond facilitating conditions for the recognition of a Palestinian state, the meeting will focus on three other issues: reform of the Palestinian Authority, disarmament of Hamas and its exclusion from Palestinian public life, and normalisation of relations with Israel by Arab states.
However, no new normalisation deals are expected to be announced at the meeting, according to a French diplomatic source.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said US President Donald Trump could be a "catalyst" to ending the war in Gaza and jump starting the two-state solution, stressing Riyadh had no plans to normalise relations with Israel.
Barrot said that, in the absence of new normalization deals, "for the first time, Arab countries will condemn Hamas and call for its disarmament." Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said action was needed to counter Israeli "settlements, land confiscation (and) encroachments on the holy sites."
