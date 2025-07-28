Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump, Starmer Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Highlighting Urgent Humanitarian Crisis

Trump, Starmer Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Highlighting Urgent Humanitarian Crisis


2025-07-28 09:45:19
(MENAFN- IANS) London, July 29 (IANS) US President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, where both agreed that urgent action is needed to bring an end to the suffering in Gaza, according to a statement from the British government.

"They reiterated their calls for an immediate ceasefire to pave the way for peace in the region," the statement said.

A day after Israel eased aid restrictions due to a worsening humanitarian crisis, Trump expressed disagreement on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that there is no starvation in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

When asked whether he agreed with Netanyahu's remarks about hunger in Gaza before a meeting with Starmer, Trump said, "Based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry."

At a press conference later, Trump said, "Some of those kids are, that's real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can't fake that."

Trump also noted that Israel should ensure aid would be delivered. "I want them to make sure they get the food, every ounce of food," he said, adding that the aid food "is not being delivered, or at least all of it."

Starmer said the situation in Gaza is "absolutely intolerable" and seeing the images of starving children is "revolting."

Israel on Sunday announced a pause in military operations in certain areas for 10 hours daily to improve aid flow. Alongside the measures, military operations continued. Israel had no immediate comment about the latest strikes, which occurred outside the declared time frame for the pause between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

MENAFN28072025000231011071ID1109854228

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search