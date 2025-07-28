Trump, Starmer Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Highlighting Urgent Humanitarian Crisis
"They reiterated their calls for an immediate ceasefire to pave the way for peace in the region," the statement said.
A day after Israel eased aid restrictions due to a worsening humanitarian crisis, Trump expressed disagreement on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that there is no starvation in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.
When asked whether he agreed with Netanyahu's remarks about hunger in Gaza before a meeting with Starmer, Trump said, "Based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry."
At a press conference later, Trump said, "Some of those kids are, that's real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can't fake that."
Trump also noted that Israel should ensure aid would be delivered. "I want them to make sure they get the food, every ounce of food," he said, adding that the aid food "is not being delivered, or at least all of it."
Starmer said the situation in Gaza is "absolutely intolerable" and seeing the images of starving children is "revolting."
Israel on Sunday announced a pause in military operations in certain areas for 10 hours daily to improve aid flow. Alongside the measures, military operations continued. Israel had no immediate comment about the latest strikes, which occurred outside the declared time frame for the pause between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
