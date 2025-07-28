Green Sports Alliance Releases Revenue Generation Playbook To Turn Sustainability Into Business Growth
By integrating sustainability across departments and crafting tailored sponsorship packages, the Revenue Generation Playbook shows how teams and venues can attract new partners, enhance brand value, and unlock new funding sources. From driving fan loyalty to delivering measurable impact reports, each strategy helps sports organizations turn purpose into profit while elevating their role as community and industry leaders.
This playbook was created with contributions from the following industry leaders.
Play to Zero & Sports Greening Movement Partners:
3R Sustainability, Churchill Container, Delaware North, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Max-R, r.World, Think Beyond, and WM
Corporate Members:
5Tool Sports Group and Wasserman
This playbook also includes case studies from Cleveland Cavaliers, MLB, WM Phoenix Open, World Surf League, Austin FC, San Francisco 49ers, Allegiant Stadium, INDYCAR, University of Southern California, Chicago Bears, Sporting Kansas City, and NASCAR.
By following the six fundamentals listed in the Revenue Generation Playbook, sports venues can strengthen partnerships, engage fans, and positively impact the community while boosting their own financial success.
About Green Sports Alliance:
Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports & entertainment to promote healthy, sustainable communities where we live, work, and play.
