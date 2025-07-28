Merkel Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trials 2025: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Therapies, Treatment Market, Mechanism Of Action, Route Of Administration, And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies such as ImmunityBio, OncoSec Medical, Exelixis, 4SC, Kartos Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Amgen, BioInvent International AB, SOTIO Biotech, Xencor, Exicure, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Genocea Biosciences, NeoImmuneTech, Sensei Biotherapeutics and others.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's, “Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 14+ companies and 14+ pipeline drugs in Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Key Takeaways from the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insights Report



In June 2025, TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) ("TuHURA" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 immune-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that the FDA has removed the manufacturing-related partial clinical hold on the Company's Phase 3 accelerated approval trial for IFx-2.0, thereby allowing the trial to proceed as agreed to under the previously announced SPA Agreement with the FDA.

In April 2025, Replimiune Inc . announced a phase 1B/2 study is a multicenter, open-label, study of RP1 to investigate the (a) objective response rate, in addition to (b) safety and tolerability of RP1 for the treatment of advanced cutaneous malignancies in up to 65 evaluable organ transplant recipients. This will include patients with either previous renal, hepatic, heart, lung, or other solid organ transplantation or hematopoietic cell transplant and experiencing subsequent documented locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous malignancies. The study will enroll a total of 65 evaluable patients. Patients will participate up to approximately 3 years including a 28-day screening period, up to approximately 1 year treatment period, and a 2-year follow-up period.

In April 2025, Ariceum Therapeutics GmbH conducted a study aims to determine safety, tolerability, recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), and preliminary antitumor activity of 225Ac-SSO110 with standard of care (SoC) therapy in patients with somatostatin receptor 2 expressing (SSTR2+) extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).

In April 2025, Aulos Bioscience, Inc. announced a phase 1 / 2 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and initial efficacy of AU-007 in patients with advanced solid tumors. AU-007 will be administered either as a monotherapy, or in combination with a single loading dose of aldesleukin, or with both AU-007 and aldesleukin given every 2 weeks (Q2w). Once the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of AU-007 plus aldesleukin is determined, AU-007 plus aldesleukin will also be administered with avelumab or nivolumab.

DelveInsight's Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 14+ active players working to develop 14+ pipeline therapies for Merkel Cell Carcinoma treatment.

The leading Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies such as ImmunityBio, OncoSec Medical, Exelixis, 4SC, Kartos Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Amgen, BioInvent International AB, SOTIO Biotech, Xencor, Exicure, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Genocea Biosciences, NeoImmuneTech, Sensei Biotherapeutics and others. Promising Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapies such as Avelumab, Pembrolizumab, MLN0128, KRT-232, Retifanlimab, Ipilimumab and others.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Domatinostat: 4SC

Domatinostat is an orally administered histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor with a unique mode of action that was designed to strengthen the body's own anti-tumor immune response. Domatinostat“opens” the tumor microenvironment and encourages infiltration of immune cells into the tumor. To advance the development program, 4SC has also signed a drug supply agreement with Merck KGaA for avelumab (anti-PD-L1 antibody) to conduct a Phase II clinical trial of domatinostat in combination with avelumab in advanced-stage Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) patients progressing on previous anti-PD-(L)1 monotherapy (MERKLIN 2).

Cavrotolimod: Exicure

Cavrotolimod (AST-008) is a toll-like receptor 9 agonist designed to activate the innate immune system and induce a potent anti-cancer immune response, especially in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. During the first half of 2019, five clinical trial sites were opened and began dosing patients for the Phase I/II clinical trial. The Phase 1b stage was an open-label, multi-center trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of intratumoral cavrotolimod (AST-008) injections alone and in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted two Fast Track designations to cavrotolimod (AST-008). Exicure initiated the Phase II stage of the clinical trial with dose-expansion cohorts of intratumoral cavrotolimod in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors to treat two cohorts of patients with locally advanced or metastatic MCC or CSCC.

The Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Merkel Cell Carcinoma Treatment.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma market.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies

ImmunityBio, OncoSec Medical, Exelixis, 4SC, Kartos Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Amgen, BioInvent International AB, SOTIO Biotech, Xencor, Exicure, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Genocea Biosciences, NeoImmuneTech, Sensei Biotherapeutics and others.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Scope of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies- ImmunityBio, OncoSec Medical, Exelixis, 4SC, Kartos Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Amgen, BioInvent International AB, SOTIO Biotech, Xencor, Exicure, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Genocea Biosciences, NeoImmuneTech, Sensei Biotherapeutics and others.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapies- Avelumab, Pembrolizumab, MLN0128, KRT-232, Retifanlimab, Ipilimumab and others.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMerkel Cell Carcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMid Stage Products (Phase II)Domatinostat: 4SCDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)XmAb18087: XencorDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical stage productsSNS-401-NG: Sensei BiotherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMerkel Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesMerkel Cell Carcinoma Key ProductsMerkel Cell Carcinoma- Unmet NeedsMerkel Cell Carcinoma- Market Drivers and BarriersMerkel Cell Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMerkel Cell Carcinoma Analyst ViewsMerkel Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

