Grease Market Forecasted To Reach 3.17 Billion Liters By 2030 At 3.4% CAGR Calcium‐Based And High‐Temperature Grades Gain Traction Mordor Intelligence

"Grease Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Grease Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

Mordor Intelligence, in its latest Grease Market report, forecasts the global grease market to grow from 2.69 billion liters in 2025 to 3.17 billion liters by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of approximately 3.40%.

The grease market is a vital segment of the global lubricants industry, serving a wide range of applications across automotive, industrial machinery, construction equipment, aerospace, power generation, and food processing. Grease, a semi-solid lubricant composed of a base oil, thickener, and performance additives, is valued for its ability to provide long-lasting protection under high loads, extreme temperatures, and harsh environmental conditions where traditional liquid lubricants are less effective.

Key Market Trends in the Grease Industry

Shift Toward Calcium-Based Greases : Calcium-based greases are emerging as a strong alternative to lithium-based products, driven by the volatility in lithium prices and the need for cost-effective and efficient lubrication solutions. This trend is also supported by advancements in the performance capabilities of calcium sulfonate greases.

Rising Demand for High-Temperature and Specialty Greases : Industrial applications, power generation, and modern automotive systems are creating demand for high-temperature and extreme-pressure greases that can withstand harsh operating environments. Specialty greases, including food-grade and biodegradable options, are gaining traction due to stringent regulations and safety standards.

Expansion of Synthetic Greases : Synthetic greases are gaining market share because of their superior performance in extreme conditions, longer service life, and compatibility with high-tech machinery. They are increasingly preferred in industries like aerospace, wind energy, and electric vehicles.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Formulations : Environmental regulations and end-user preferences are pushing manufacturers to develop eco-friendly greases, including biodegradable and non-toxic variants, without compromising performance.

Market Segmentation

By Thickener

Lithium-based – Dominates the global market due to its versatility, water resistance, and cost-effectiveness.

Calcium-based – Gaining traction as a viable alternative to lithium-based greases, offering better load-carrying capacity and water resistance.

Aluminum-based – Preferred for its high resistance to corrosion and suitability in food and beverage industries.

Polyurea – Known for high-temperature stability and long service life, commonly used in electric motors and bearings.

Other Thickeners – Includes bentonite, clay, and complex thickeners for niche industrial applications.

By Product Type

Mineral Oil – Accounts for the largest share due to affordability and widespread use across industries.

Synthetic Oil – Growing steadily due to superior performance in extreme temperatures and high-load environments.

Bio-based Oil – Expanding segment, driven by environmental regulations and demand for sustainable lubricants.

By Performance Grade

High-Temperature Greases – Widely used in power generation, steel, and automotive applications where equipment operates under extreme heat.

Low-Temperature and Arctic-Grade Greases – Essential for industries in cold climates, ensuring lubrication at sub-zero temperatures.

Extreme-Pressure and Heavy-Load Greases – Designed for applications involving high mechanical stress, such as heavy equipment and mining.

By End-User Industry

Automotive and Other Transportation – A major consumer segment, including cars, trucks, and electric vehicles.

Power Generation (Wind, Hydro, Thermal) – Growing due to demand for greases that can withstand high loads and variable conditions in turbines.

Heavy Equipment – Includes construction, mining, and agricultural machinery.

Food and Beverage – Driven by the need for NSF-approved, food-grade greases.

Metallurgy and Metalworking – Requires greases with high load-carrying and anti-wear properties.

Chemical Manufacturing – Uses specialized greases compatible with chemical exposure.

Other Industries – Covers marine, aerospace, and industrial machinery.

By Geography

Asia-Pacific - Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global grease market, accounting for nearly 49% in 2024. The region's growth is driven by rapid industrialization, expanding automotive production, and increasing demand from sectors like construction, power generation, and electric vehicles, especially in China, India, and Japan. It is also the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of around 4.32% through 2030.

North America - North America remains in a mature but stable market, supported by strong demand from automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery sectors. Technological advancements in grease formulations, along with the expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing in the United States and Canada, are contributing to consistent growth.

Europe - Europe's grease market benefits from a well-established automotive industry, metallurgy, and manufacturing base. The region is seeing rising interest in synthetic and environmentally friendly greases due to strict regulations on emissions and industrial waste, although its growth rate is slower compared to Asia-Pacific.

Major Players

Shell plc

Shell is a leading producer of grease products, leveraging its global refining and lubricant infrastructure to offer varied formulations including lithium, calcium, polyurea, and synthetic greases across automotive, industrial, and power generation segments. The company's strong R&D capabilities and extensive distribution network help meet both global and localized demand.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil is known for premium grease brands such as Mobil grease, offering high-performance synthetic and mineral oil greases. With deep involvement in transportation, industrial, and aerospace sectors, the company maintains robust supply chains and global reach.

Chevron Corporation

Chevron markets grease under the Delo and Star brands, catering to heavy-duty applications in transportation, mining, and construction. Its expertise in hydrocarbon refining and lubricant chemistry underpins products engineered for extreme pressure and high-temperature use cases.

BP plc (Castrol)

BP's Castrol lubricants division delivers grease formulations for automotive, food-safe, and industrial uses. With recent emphasis on specialty products such as polyurea and bio-based greases and adherence to environmental regulations, Castrol maintains a strong position in Europe and emerging markets.

FUCHS

FUCHS is one of the largest independent lubricant manufacturers, offering grease products with a focus on synthetic formulations and eco-conscious alternatives. It serves a wide range of industries including food & beverage, automotive, and heavy industry backed by European regulatory compliance and engineering-led product development.

Conclusion

The global grease market is set to grow steadily through 2030, supported by expanding applications in automotive, heavy machinery, and power generation industries. The demand for high-performance greases, particularly high-temperature and extreme-pressure grades, continues to rise with the increasing complexity of modern equipment and electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific remains the growth hub, holding nearly half of the global market share due to its strong manufacturing base and rapid industrialization

