عربي


Culture Minister Receives Omani Delegation At Jerash Festival


2025-07-28 07:17:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Jerash, July 28 (Petra) – Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh on Monday evening welcomed a delegation from the Omani Embassy at the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts.
In the meeting, attended by the Ministry Secretary-General Nidal Ayasrah and Chairman of Greater Jerash Municipality Committee Mohammad Bani Yaseen, Rawashdeh praised the Omani delegation's active and continued participation in the festival since 2022, highlighting the importance of such contributions in strengthening cultural ties between Jordan and its Arab counterparts.
Bani Yaseen also welcomed the visiting delegation, noting that the festival's "Embassies Tent" initiative serves as a platform to host guests from friendly and sisterly nations and fosters cultural exchange and potential future cooperation.
The Omani delegation expressed gratitude to the Minister of Culture and the organizing entities for their warm reception and commended the ministry's efforts in organizing the festival annually as a reflection of Jordan's cultural and civilizational identity.
At the close of the visit, Rawashdeh presented a token of appreciation to the head of the Omani delegation, while the delegation honored the Minister in return for his role in advancing cultural cooperation between the two countries.

