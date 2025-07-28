All In Food Launches Nationally At Sprouts With Craveable, Mission-Driven Snack Bars

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All In Food is proud to announce the national launch of its snack bars at Sprouts Farmers Market. The 6-count packs include three of the brand's most popular flavors: Madagascar Vanilla, Honey + Almond , California Almonds, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, and Peruvian Dark Chocolate + Peanut Butter , all crafted with organic ingredients and a commitment to better food for all.

All In makes snacks that are undeniably craveable, fueling you and your community. Every purchase helps fund grassroots organizations, expanding access to healthy food across the U.S.

"We're All In on making snacks that people truly love-without compromising on quality, values, or impact," said James McGinnis, CEO of All In. "Sprouts is a perfect retail partner to help bring our mission to more people across the country."

All In's snack bars are certified USDA Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and made without palm oil. The brand's complete product line includes both family-friendly and school-safe options, including a kids' line made in a dedicated nut-free facility and free from the top eight allergens.

"All In is showing up where it matters-with nourishing ingredients, great flavor, and a commitment to giving back," said Max Schorr, CEO of GOOD Worldwide and board member at All In. "Launching nationally with Sprouts is an exciting next step toward expanding our reach and community impact throughout the country."

You can learn more at or follow @AlInFood on Instagram .

ABOUT ALL IN FOOD

All In makes organic, craveable snacks that support food access in communities across the U.S. Every purchase helps fund grassroots organizations working to create a healthier, more equitable food system. Originally co-founded by Kristen Bell and a team of changemakers, All In is reimagining what a snack company can do.

PRESS CONTACT

Alejandra Guerra

[email protected]

SOURCE All In Food

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED