Octofit Announces Milestone Of 50,000 Completed Workouts On Its“Anti-Video” Training Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Germany Has a Fitness Programming Gap," Says Coach Peter, as His "Anti-Video" Platform Exceeds 50,000 Completed Workouts

Meppen, Germany, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octofit , a science-based fitness programming platform founded by veteran coach Peter Schäfer, announces that its users have completed over 50,000 workouts using its unconventional“anti-video” model. Designed to address Germany's growing demand for structured, professional training, Octofit delivers systematic PDF-based workout programs that prioritize performance and progress over entertainment.









Peter Schäfer, founder of Octofit, breaking down the science behind effective training methodologies. He advocates for a systematic, evidence-based approach to fitness over common industry myths.

While the German fitness market is saturated with video workouts, it suffers from a significant "programming gap," according to veteran coach and Octofit founder, Peter Schäfer . He argues that Germany lacks the culture of structured, professional training programming that is standard in the U.S. fitness community.

Octofit was founded to fill this exact gap, but with a deliberately unconventional method: The platform completely forgoes video content in favor of meticulously designed, science-based PDF training plans. This "anti-video" approach has proven remarkably successful, with the platform recently surpassing 50,000 completed user workouts.

"Video is entertainment. A PDF is a blueprint for serious training," Schäfer explains. "Our success shows that there is a strong demand from athletes who want to focus on their performance without distractions. They want a system to follow, not a personality to watch."

This philosophy is the backbone of all Octofit plans, including the comprehensive OCT-FIT program , which is designed to develop well-rounded, athletic capabilities for ambitious users by providing a clear, systematic path to holistic fitness.

"We are proving that a focus on pure, intelligent programming is what dedicated athletes in Germany have been waiting for," Schäfer concludes. "The results speak for themselves."

About Octofit

Octofit stands for science-based training systems founded on real performance, not just aesthetics. Developed by Coach Peter for everyone who takes their training seriously and wants to achieve sustainable results.

