Small Businesses Feeling The Pinch Of Tariffs, But Few Feel Heard

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While the debate often focuses on global economics and political strategy, small businesses are feeling the strain in more practical ways through rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and tough pricing decisions. And many feel left out of the policy conversation entirely, with 57% saying they don't believe U.S. trade decisions are made with small businesses in mind.

"Small businesses are feeling the pressure from tariffs, even if they're not making noise about it," said Kyle Gollins, Head of Commercial, Americas at Savanta . "They're absorbing costs, raising prices, and doing what they must to stay competitive."

Tariffs Raise Costs and Disrupt Operations

Roughly 4 in 10 SBOs (42%) say recent or proposed tariff policies have directly impacted their business. The most common effects are rising product and material costs (41%) and supply chain disruptions (24%), signaling that the impact isn't just financial, but also operational.

Quiet Adjustments Are Underway

Nearly half (47%) of SBOs have already made or are planning changes in response to tariffs. Among them, 58% have raised prices. Others are rethinking sourcing strategies, delaying investments, or absorbing the costs themselves.

While reshoring remains a political talking point, most SBOs haven't followed suit: only 21% say tariffs have prompted them to consider shifting operations back to the U.S., while 34% say they've made no such considerations.

Absorbing Costs, But for How Long?

Only 18% of SBOs say they're fully passing tariff-related costs to customers, while 47% are passing on costs partially or fully. Notably, 29% aren't passing on any of the added expense. Among those absorbing the impact, time is limited – 51% say they can do so for 12 months or less.

"The challenge for small business owners is managing the consequences of tariffs," said Ethan Granholm, senior research analyst at Savanta . "Rising material costs, disrupted supply chains, and shrinking margins are real problems they're dealing with every day-and many aren't sure how long they can continue to absorb the hit."

Confidence in Trade Policy Is Low and Divided

Just 26% of SBOs say they have high confidence in the U.S. government's handling of trade policy, while 33% report low confidence. The gap is political, with 52% of Democrats saying they have low confidence, compared to just 14% of Republicans.

Mixed Views on Impact and Advantage

Tariffs remain polarizing. While 35% say tariffs put them at a competitive disadvantage, 21% believe they offer an edge. Looking ahead, 36% expect tariffs to negatively impact their business over the next year, while 23% anticipate benefits.

Rising Costs Lead the List of Concerns

When asked what concerns them most about the future of tariffs and trade policy, SBOs overwhelmingly point to rising material costs (51%), followed by policy unpredictability (39%), long-term competitiveness (31%), and strained global supply access (25%).

A Divided Take on Tariffs Overall

When it comes to the bigger picture, SBOs are split:



35% say they're opposed to tariffs

21% are supportive The rest are either neutral or unsure

