300,000 ETH Withdrawn From Exchanges: Find Mining Launches Zero-Entry Cloud Mining With Potential Daily Earnings Up To $12,000
|Mining Plan
|Minimum Investment
|Duration
|Estimated Total Return
|Initial Trial Plan
|$15
|1 day
|$15.60
|New User Test Plan
|$100
|2 days
|$108
|Short-Term Plan
|$1,000
|7 days
|$1,110
|Mid-Term Plan
|$5,000
|18 days
|$6,895
|Enhanced Plan
|$10,000
|30 days
|$15,190
|Advanced User Plan
|$32,000
|35 days
|$52,496
(For more contract options, please click here.)
Step 3: Activate the plan and wait for the income to arrive
After the plan is activated, the system will run automatically. Daily income will be settled to your account on time. You can withdraw the currency when the withdrawal threshold is reached, or choose to reinvest to achieve a cycle of income growth.
Platform Features: AI Computing Power Allocation + Global Green Energy Network
Find Mining Platform Integrates Five Core Features to Lower Entry Barriers, Enhance Mining Efficiency, and Ensure Data Auditability:
AI-Powered Intelligent Scheduling: The system automatically allocates optimal computing power based on network difficulty and cryptocurrency price fluctuations, maximizing output efficiency per unit of power.
Global Green Data Centers: Mining nodes are distributed across North America, Northern Europe, and Southeast Asia, prioritizing renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind, and geothermal energy.
Flexible Contract Options: Supports various contract durations including 1-day, 7-day, and 30-day plans, catering to users with different risk preferences.
Daily Earnings Settlement: The platform automatically calculates daily earnings, allowing users to view detailed on-chain income statements.
Omnichannel User Experience: Accessible via iOS and Android mobile apps as well as web clients, featuring a streamlined and user-friendly interface.
Find Mining has previously obtained multiple international certifications for data security and green energy efficiency and continues to expand its data center footprint in South America and Central Asia.
About Find Mining
Find Mining is a digital asset platform specializing in blockchain mining technologies and services. The company is committed to providing low-barrier, transparent, and automated cryptocurrency mining solutions for users worldwide. By leveraging cloud computing power, Find Mining enables individuals to participate in mining major cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware investment-earning stable returns through a seamless experience.
Media Contact :
Official Website:
Official App : Available for iOS and Android (Download via website
Legal Disclaimer:
