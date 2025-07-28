Haik Kocharian Unearths 2006 Lo-Fi Album“Heaven”
Sometimes the most compelling music emerges not from the spotlight, but from the shadows of time. "Heaven” is a collection of eight Haik Kocharian recordings that have remained hidden for nearly 20 years.
Recorded in Soho in collaboration with producer John Ohaness, "Heaven" marks the latest installment in an ongoing archaeological dig through Kocharian's extensive vault of unreleased material showcasing the raw creative energy of the mid-2000s New York City alternative music scene.
This summer, as listeners navigate artificial intelligence's growing influence on music, "Heaven" celebrates the warmth and human touch that define analog recording.
"Heaven" is currently available on all major streaming platforms and digital retailers.
CREDITS
Haik Kocharian lead vocals guitar bass
John Ohaness keyboards harmonica
Enka Kapin violin backing vocals
Anna Pipoyan backing vocals
Produced by Haik Kocharian and John Ohaness
Recorded by John Ohaness
Mastering by Roland Satterwhite
All songs written by Haik Kocharian
LINKS
Youtube
Tidal
Spotify
Apple Music -
Amazon Music -
