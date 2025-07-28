Haik Kocharian Unearths 2006 Lo-Fi Album“Heaven”

MENAFN - GetNews) 2006 Recordings Surface After Years in Artist's Archive







Sometimes the most compelling music emerges not from the spotlight, but from the shadows of time. "Heaven” is a collection of eight Haik Kocharian recordings that have remained hidden for nearly 20 years.

Recorded in Soho in collaboration with producer John Ohaness, "Heaven" marks the latest installment in an ongoing archaeological dig through Kocharian's extensive vault of unreleased material showcasing the raw creative energy of the mid-2000s New York City alternative music scene.

This summer, as listeners navigate artificial intelligence's growing influence on music, "Heaven" celebrates the warmth and human touch that define analog recording.

"Heaven" is currently available on all major streaming platforms and digital retailers.







CREDITS

Haik Kocharian lead vocals guitar bass

John Ohaness keyboards harmonica

Enka Kapin violin backing vocals

Anna Pipoyan backing vocals

Produced by Haik Kocharian and John Ohaness

Recorded by John Ohaness

Mastering by Roland Satterwhite

All songs written by Haik Kocharian

LINKS

Youtube

Tidal

Spotify

Apple Music -

Amazon Music -