Fallsburg Tree Experts Warn: Ignoring Storm-Damaged Trees Could Cost You Thousands

MENAFN - GetNews)



Fallsburg tree experts of Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal, have seen the worst storm damage around town. Their message to local homeowners is clear: ignoring damaged trees today could lead to expensive trouble tomorrow.

Fallsburg, NY - After a long season of strong winds and heavy rains, many trees in Fallsburg aren't as safe as they look. Local tree professionals say they're getting more calls about fallen branches, leaning trunks, and trees that just don't seem right. The crew at Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal is urging homeowners to take action before these damaged trees cause serious problems.

Storm-damaged trees might not fall right away. Some look fine on the outside but have cracks inside the trunk or damage to the roots. Over time, these hidden issues can lead to trees falling on roofs, fences, cars, or even power lines. That's why the team at Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal says it's better to deal with these problems now than wait until it's too late.

“We get a lot of calls after the damage is already done,” said one of the crew members.“People see a tree leaning or notice a few broken branches, but they don't think it's urgent. Then a strong wind comes through, and suddenly they have a tree in their living room or a huge repair bill.”

The tree service company has been helping families in Orange County for years. Their team is trained to spot damage that most people might miss. They offer full inspections, trimming , removals, and cleanup services. They also help homeowners decide which trees can be saved and which ones need to come down for safety.

One thing people like about Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal is that they keep things simple. When customers call, a real person picks up the phone. They come out to take a look and give a free estimate. There's no pressure, just clear advice on what needs attention and what can wait.

Additional details are available at

Their team works fast during emergencies too. If a tree comes down during a storm or a branch blocks residents' driveway, they're available around the clock. They show up with the right equipment and clean everything up without damaging the rest of the yard.

Homeowners in Fallsburg say they appreciate how respectful and reliable the crew is. They don't leave a mess behind, and they always explain the work before they start. Many customers say they call Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal year after year because they trust the team to do the job right.

“We treat every yard like it's our own,” the crew member added.“We know these trees are part of what makes a home beautiful, but safety has to come first. If something looks risky, we immediately let our clients know.”

If you've noticed branches hanging low, trees leaning after a storm, or bark cracking around the base of a tree, now's a good time to get it checked. Small problems today could turn into big costs tomorrow. A quick visit from a local expert could save thousands in repairs.

Connect with Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal at

About Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal

Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal is a local tree care company serving homeowners throughout Orange County. They specialize in safe tree removal, trimming, emergency storm cleanup, and expert tree assessments. With qualified arborist team and dependable service, they help keep homes and families safe all year long.