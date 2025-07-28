403
China Rejects Taiwanese Diplomat's Visit To Japan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 28 (KUNA) -- China expressed on Monday strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to Japan's permission for a Taiwanese diplomatic official to visit the country.
China views Taiwan as an integral part of its territory and sees this visit as a dangerous message to separatist forces on the island.
The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, in response to a visit by Taiwan's Director of Foreign Affairs, Lin Chia-long, to Japan last Friday "in a personal capacity."
Zhao stressed that Japan's actions provided a platform for forces seeking Taiwan's independence to engage in anti-China activities. This, he stated, violated international relations norms and the political principles between the two countries, leading China to lodge a formal protest in both Beijing and Tokyo.
Zhao emphasized that Taiwan is at the core of China's vital interests, forming the foundation of political relations and mutual trust with Japan. He reminded Japan that this year marks the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
The Chinese embassy in Japan also issued a statement reaffirming that the "One China" principle is non-negotiable and any political manipulation would not be tolerated. China urged Japan to respect this stance and avoid actions that undermine China's sovereignty. (end)
