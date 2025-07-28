Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


DAE Announces Purchase, Leaseback Agreement With United For 10 Boeing 737-9 Aircraft

2025-07-28 02:29:41
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) on Monday announced that it has signed a purchase agreement with United Airlines for 10 new Boeing 737-9 aircraft and entered into long-term leases for these aircraft delivering between August 2025 and February 2026.

The 737‐9 is a member of the Boeing 737 MAX family, designed to deliver enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance, and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market.

Firoz Tarapore, chief executive officer of DAE, commented,“Today's announcement of the purchase-lease back agreement of 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft follows our recent acquisition of an Airbus A321neo on lease to United, and reflects our continued commitment to the North American market. We congratulate United on their continued success and look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the years ahead.”

The aeroplane family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent compared to jets it replaces. DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage a total of 750 aircraft, including 225 from Boeing, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.

