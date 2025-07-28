DAE Announces Purchase, Leaseback Agreement With United For 10 Boeing 737-9 Aircraft
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) on Monday announced that it has signed a purchase agreement with United Airlines for 10 new Boeing 737-9 aircraft and entered into long-term leases for these aircraft delivering between August 2025 and February 2026.
The 737‐9 is a member of the Boeing 737 MAX family, designed to deliver enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance, and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market.Recommended For You
Firoz Tarapore, chief executive officer of DAE, commented,“Today's announcement of the purchase-lease back agreement of 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft follows our recent acquisition of an Airbus A321neo on lease to United, and reflects our continued commitment to the North American market. We congratulate United on their continued success and look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the years ahead.”
The aeroplane family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent compared to jets it replaces. DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage a total of 750 aircraft, including 225 from Boeing, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment