UAE: Is Viral 'Aura Farming' Boat Kid Coming To Dubai? Here's What We Know

We've seen him glide through the waters of Indonesia, as he stands on the tip of a boat, belting out the smoothest of dance moves with his black shades on. The 'Aura Farming' boat kid , who has gone viral on the internet, may now be making his way to Dubai waters, according to a social media account that claims to be his official page.

As per information on the page, 11-year-old Rayyan Arkan Dikha is supposed to commence his 'Dubai tour' in July and August.

"Dubai, I am coming. Dubai, get ready for me," read the last two posts.

Khaleej Times has reached out to verify the information.

Although no specific dates have been released yet, the young boy who shot to fame in no time, is said to soon visit some of the most iconic locations across the bustling city, most of which have some sort of water element.

Here are the spots where we might see him:



Dubai Marina

Lamborghini Yacht

Bel Haza Zoo and Dubai Aquarium

Desert Safari

Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain

Museum of the Future Jumeirah Beach and Kite Beach

Who is the 'Aura Farming' boy?

Rayyan Arkan Dikha originally went viral after a short clip of him wearing traditional Indonesian attire and dancing on a racing boat during a festival amused the internet.

It was the young boy's calm, steady and cool demeanour that won the hearts of millions online, with his clip becoming a trend - Aura Farming - and even celebrities following it.

Meanwhile, what became a trend for the internet, was actually just a morale boosting dance for Rayyan, who performed to motivate rowers who were competing in a centuries-old tradition.

What is 'Aura Farming'?

The term 'farming' is used in video games to describe collecting resources or tools.

Meanwhile, in Gen-Z and social media terms, the word 'aura' is used to describe a person's demeanour and a likeable 'vibe' and personality. The better your aura is, the more 'aura points' you gain. This applies vice versa too, where if one does something embarrassing or disliked by people, then they loose their 'aura points'.

A culmination of the two words has led to the term 'Aura Farming', which the little traditional boy seems to be a master of according to the internet.