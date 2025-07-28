UAE: Indian Woman Found Dead In Sharjah Committed Suicide By Hanging, Police Confirm

The death of Athulya Sekhar, the woman who was found dead in her Sharjah apartment just a day after her 30th birthday, has been confirmed as suicide by hanging, according to a forensic report issued by Sharjah authorities, social worker Abdullah Kamampalam told Khaleej Times.

Kamampalam, who has been supporting the family through the tragedy , said the report was shared by the authority.“The official document confirms that the cause of death was suicide by hanging,” he said.

Recommended For You

Athulya, a native of Kerala, was found dead in her apartment in the Rolla area on the morning of July 19.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A case has been registered against her husband in Kerala following a complaint from Athulya's parents, with charges including physical abuse, dowry harassment, and murder .“The investigation is now underway,” Kamampalam said.

Athulya had been residing in Sharjah for the past two years and was about to start a new job at a mall. She had celebrated her birthday the day before with her sister.

Kamampalam confirmed that arrangements are currently being made to repatriate her mortal remains to Kerala.