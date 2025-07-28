MECC Holds Clean-Up Operations, Removes Illegal Fishing Nets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, carried out a cleanup campaign in the Central Region on Saturday, specifically in Rawdat Umm Al-Qardhi, south of the Al-Wabra area, as part of the "Cleanup and Rawdat Campaigns" project, which aims to protect wilderness areas and maintain their cleanliness.

The campaign focuses on raising environmental awareness among visitors to wilderness areas and encouraging them to adopt positive behaviors toward the environment.

The Ministry urged all wilderness visitors to refrain from leaving waste and to ensure its disposal in designated areas, in order to preserve vegetation cover and environmental balance in the wilderness (rawd).

Elsewhere, the Marine Protection Department of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change carried out an operation to remove illegal fishing nets that were placed unlawfully on the eastern side of "Umm Al-Far" Island on Saturday.

This action comes as part of ongoing efforts to protect marine life, as illegal fishing gear poses a direct threat to the marine ecosystem, in addition to violating the environmental regulations and laws in force in the country.