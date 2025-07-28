Suntamed Music Festival Returns For Its Third Year, Taking The Desi Beat Global From The Heart Of Southeast Asia
Founder Samrudhi Ekhande imagined the festival not as a party, but a celebration of identity and community where the South Asian diaspora and wider audiences could find connection through music. What started with a team of two has become a youth-led movement aiming to take Desi culture global, beginning in Singapore.
“This isn't just about sound,” says Samrudhi.“It's about providing a Premium Desi Musical experience, which also helps break away from some of the negative stereotypes that are associated with Indian nightlife.
This year's edition is powered by a strategic collaboration with De Ideaz, one of Singapore's most established event management agencies. With over 15 years of experience curating large-scale cultural and corporate events across the region. Along with their partnership with Aayam Singapore, one of Singapore's best consulting firms, known for its strategic consulting and management services.
Year 3 of the festival expects 3,000 patrons and features headliners like Aastha Gill, Karan Kanchan, and Aareo. With eyes on the APAC region and beyond, Suntamed is more than a music festival; it's a movement grounded in culture, built by community, and led by a generation ready to redefine global stages.
