Ooredoo Qatar Wins '2025 Bronze Stevie Award In Telecommunications'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo has received the Bronze Stevie Award for 'Employer of the Year in the Telecommunications Industry' at the 2025 International Business Awards, highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and supportive workplace culture.
The Stevie Awards, known globally for their recognition of excellence in workplace achievements, celebrated Ooredoo's forward-thinking initiatives that prioritise employee satisfaction and professional growth. The recognition serves as a testament to Ooredoo's success in cultivating an environment where employees are empowered to thrive and innovate.
Ooredoo has launched several transformative programmes designed to enhance employee well-being and development. Among these are workforce upskilling initiatives, leadership development programmes, and comprehensive support services.
The company also places significant emphasis on creating a diverse workplace, ensuring equal opportunities and fostering a culture of respect and collaboration. These efforts collectively contributed to the achievement of this prestigious award.
Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor al-Thani said:“We are incredibly proud to be recognised by the Stevie Awards for our efforts to invest in and support our team members.
“This accolade reflects the hard work and dedication of every individual at Ooredoo who contributes to making our company a great place to work. Our people are our greatest asset, and this award inspires us to continue creating a workplace where innovation and excellence flourish.”
The Bronze Stevie Award underscores Ooredoo's dedication to being a workplace of choice in the telecommunications sector. By prioritising the well-being, growth, and satisfaction of its employees, Ooredoo reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional services through a motivated and engaged workforce.
