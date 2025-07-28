Ministerial Meeting Of OIC Contact Group On Somalia Holds Its Meeting In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Somalia was held in Doha on Monday.

The meeting aims to mobilize further international support to establish the foundations of security, development, and stability for the Somali people.

In his remarks at the meeting, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi said that holding the meeting in Doha affirms the shared commitment to supporting Somalia and its fraternal people in their journey towards peace, stability, and development.

His Excellency pointed out that today's meeting comes at a time when Somalia is facing complex challenges that threaten its security, stability, sovereignty, and economic growth, placing a double responsibility on everyone to unify efforts and support Somali national paths according to an integrated and comprehensive vision.

His Excellency emphasized that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia is a fundamental principle that cannot be compromised and constitutes the framework within which all international initiatives must operate. He called for the promotion of comprehensive national reconciliation, based on dialogue and openness, and inclusive of all stakeholders, thus contributing to bridging the rift and consolidating state institutions on the foundations of partnership and trust.

His Excellency highlighted that political reforms constitute a fundamental pillar in the process of state-building and enhancing stability in Somalia, whether through preparing for national elections, completing constitutional amendments, or supporting efforts to build transparent and effective democratic institutions.

His Excellency added that it is essential that this process be inclusive, engaging all Somali stakeholders, including the federal government, member states, influential community components, civil society, women, and youth, to ensure broad representation that enhances legitimacy and establishes sustainable solutions based on national consensus.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs stressed that international efforts must support and complement, not replace, the paths led by the Somali Federal Government, respecting its sovereignty and strengthening its independent decision-making.

His Excellency praised the joint efforts of the Quintet on Somalia, which includes the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Turkiye, and the United States of America, stressing the importance of continuing this constructive coordination to enhance stability and support Somali national paths.

His Excellency added that security represents one of the key current challenges, especially in light of the continued threats posed by terrorist groups and the resurgence of tensions between local parties. He said that they emphasize the importance of supporting the federal government in strengthening its security capabilities, intensifying coordination between relevant agencies, and integrating community and development solutions within a comprehensive security approach.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs noted that Somalia faces significant humanitarian challenges due to drought, food insecurity, and internal displacement. This calls for a coordinated and sustainable international response between international partners and humanitarian organizations to meet growing needs, while emphasizing the need to link humanitarian support with development strategies that reduce reliance on emergency aid and help local communities to remain resilient.

His Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue to provide humanitarian, relief, and development support bilaterally, as well as through effective partnerships with United Nations agencies and international organizations, thus contributing to alleviating the suffering of those affected.

His Excellency called for coordinated international efforts to avoid duplication and maximize impact, stressing the need for all such initiatives to be based on priorities set by the Somali government itself.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia on all fronts, noting its belief that dialogue, partnership, and mutual respect between Somalis and their partners are the best path to building a strong and stable state. He also expressed Qatar's aspiration for a fruitful discussion at this meeting and for practical outcomes that will advance Somalia's future.