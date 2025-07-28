Kingspan Insulated Panels North America Announces Grand Opening Of New Facility In Mattoon, Illinois

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new manufacturing plant will bolster Kingspan's North American operations and meet growing demand for K-RocTM fire-protection products

DELAND, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan Insulated Panels North America is proud to announce the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Mattoon, Illinois. This state-of-the-art plant will focus on producing Kingspan's K-RocTM products, further expanding the company's footprint and enhancing its ability to service customers across North America.

The Mattoon facility will produce the K-Roc HF Series, which is recognized for its superior fire protection due to its mineral fiber insulation core. The K-Roc HF Series, available in 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch thicknesses, offers up to a two-hour fire rating in wall applications and three-hour fire rating in ceiling applications. The series is available in five profiles, with both embossed and non-embossed finishes, ensuring versatility for a wide range of aesthetic needs.

The K-Roc mineral fiber insulation has the fire ratings required for occupant safety and asset protection in high-value applications like EV battery factories. Historically, K-Roc products have been manufactured exclusively at Kingspan's Langley, British Columbia, Canada site. The Mattoon facility gives Kingspan a new strategic location to meet the increased demand for K-Roc products in facilities across the Midwest, West, Northeast and Southeast.

“We are thrilled to officially open the doors of our new facility in Mattoon,” said Alswinn Kieboom, president of Kingspan Insulated Panels North America. "This plant is a testament to our continued growth and our passion to deliver exceptional service to our customers. The Mattoon location complements our manufacturing footprint giving us full coverage across Canada and the U.S. with the entire product line."

In addition to meeting the growing demand, the Mattoon site is also a key part of Kingspan's sustainability strategy through its global Planet Passionate initiative and will undergo a significant number of eco-friendly upgrades. Plans call for solar roof panels, energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle charging stations, a rainwater harvesting system, and a robust recycling program designed to help the company reach its zero waste to landfill goal.

The new Mattoon location is expected to bring approximately 50 new jobs to the region, creating a positive impact on the local economy and furthering Kingspan's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

For facility photos and photos from the grand opening ceremony, click here .

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit .

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 80 countries, with over 250 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S., Canadian and Mexican facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panels for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels and doors for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly facilities. To learn more visit

Media Contact

Brianna Koenig

Uproar by Moburst for Kingspan Insulated Panels North America

...