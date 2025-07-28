MLM Hearing Announces Strategic Divestiture Of Canadian Operations To Reunion Hearing Group

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MLM Hearing divests Canadian clinics to Reunion Hearing Group, sharpening focus on U.S. growth under the Beltone brand.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MLM Hearing Announces Strategic Divestiture of Canadian Operations to Reunion Hearing GroupMLM Hearing, LLC, a leading hearing healthcare platform operating under the Beltone brand, today announced the successful divestiture of its Canadian operations to Reunion Hearing Group, Inc., a newly formed, Canadian-led organization. The transaction includes approximately 35 clinics across Canada and marks a significant strategic milestone for both entities.Reunion Hearing Group is led by respected industry veteran Gino Chouinard, CPA, who will serve as CEO. Chouinard is joined by longtime collaborators Michael Curry, Rabih Safadi, and Tony Pontes-a proven team with a deep track record of success in hearing healthcare operations across Canada.“This transition represents a win-win for both organizations and, more importantly, for the patients and providers we serve,” said Amir Hadar, Co-Founder and CEO of MLM Hearing.“With Reunion Hearing's experienced Canadian leadership and unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, we are confident this team is ideally positioned to strengthen and grow the business across Canada.”The divestiture reflects MLM Hearing's sharpened focus on accelerating growth in the United States, where the company now operates nearly 160 clinics nationwide. The company's U.S. expansion strategy is centered on acquiring and integrating best-in-class hearing healthcare clinics into a unified network aligned with the trusted Beltone brand.“We are proud of the foundation we built in Canada and grateful to the exceptional professionals who made it possible,” added Jonathan Weizman, Co-Founder and President of MLM Hearing.“As MLM turns its full attention to U.S. growth, we're excited to see our former Canadian team flourish under Reunion Hearing's leadership.”About MLM Hearing, LLCMLM Hearing is one of the largest privately held hearing healthcare platforms in North America, operating under the Beltone brand. With approximately 160 clinics across the U.S., MLM is committed to expanding access to patient-centered, technologically advanced hearing solutions through a growing network of local providers.About Reunion Hearing Group, Inc.Reunion Hearing Group is a Canadian-based hearing healthcare company dedicated to delivering exceptional clinical care and operational excellence across its national network. Led by seasoned professionals with decades of experience, Reunion Hearing is poised to become a leading force in the Canadian hearing care market.Media Contact:

Amir Hadar, CEO

MLM Hearing, LLC

