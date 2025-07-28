Doterra Laluz® Diffuser Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2025 Bath Award Winner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are honored to receive the Good Housekeeping Bath Award for our Laluz Essential Oil Diffuser," said Bekah Nixon, VP of Global Product Innovation at doTERRA. "We're proud that the Laluz Diffuser was recognized for exemplifying the qualities we prioritize in every product we create: quality, innovation, functionality, value, and aesthetic appeal. Each of these elements plays a role in helping people enhance their everyday wellness."

Good Housekeeping's 2025 Bath Awards highlight the best in bathroom essentials, backed by rigorous testing at the Good Housekeeping Institute. Scientists and engineers across the GH Institute's Textiles Lab, Cleaning Lab, Home Improvement Lab, and Beauty Lab evaluated a wide range of products - from towels and bathmats to shower filters, bidets and more. In addition to hands-on lab testing, the experts incorporated real-world performance insights from 150 at-home consumer testers. Each item was assessed for key attributes, including ease of use, absorbency, softness, design, and durability.

The Laluz Diffuser is available for purchase at and through doTERRA. The full list of award winners can be found at goodhousekeeping/bath2025 .

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its new Wellness Made Simple program-dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation-the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram . Learn more at .

