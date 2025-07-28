SEGG Media Highlights Lando Norris' Belgian GP Appearance And Upcoming Quadrant Apparel Drop

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming, is proud to spotlight Lando Norris' presence at the Belgian Grand Prix this past weekend, where the McLaren driver, Quadrant founder, and Veloce Media Group (“Veloce”) shareholder turned heads both on and off the track.

Norris, who had a strong weekend at Spa, putting his McLaren MCL39 on pole position and dealing with treacherous conditions to finish on the podium, had already made headlines before the lights went out on Sunday.

Arriving at the paddock on Thursday, Norris teased the release of the highly anticipated Quadrant Speedway collection, set to drop on July 31, showcasing new, never-before-seen clothing from the collection.

The moment served as a high-profile endorsement of the brand Norris co-founded, underscoring his continued commitment to Quadrant's explosive growth trajectory.

The upcoming apparel drop will be the first major release since Veloce's acquisition of Quadrant. This announcement coincides with SEGG Media's strategic investment in Veloce, which includes a Call Option Agreement that will bring both Veloce and Quadrant further under the SEGG Media umbrella if the option is exercised, making it one of the most culturally influential assets in global motorsport and gaming.

Moreover, the investment provides a vast audience migration opportunity for Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media. Veloce drives an audience of 750 million views per month and boasts over 55 million subscribers across its racing gaming media network and digital media channels.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SEGG Media, said: "Quadrant has always stood at the intersection of motorsport, content, gaming, and lifestyle, and what we saw this weekend was no exception. Lando's visibility at Spa, paired with the Speedway collection's imminent release, showcases exactly why Quadrant is such a powerful brand. It's a natural addition to the SEGG Media portfolio, through our investment in Veloce, as we continue to scale rapidly."

Quadrant's Speedway drop will be available exclusively on July 31st and is expected to draw significant attention from fans of motorsport and streetwear. For investors and fans alike, it's more than fashion – it's a signal of where Gen Z and millennial culture is headed, and SEGG Media is leading the charge.

About Veloce Media Group

Founded in 2018, Veloce Media Group is a multi-pillared gaming, motorsport, and lifestyle media business operating at the intersection of some of the world's fastest-growing and most future-focused industries.

Headquartered in London, Veloce's ecosystem spans the industry-leading gaming and racing platform Veloce Esports, the upcoming hydrogen-powered FIA Extreme H World Cup team, Veloce Racing, and a vast digital media network boasting over 55 million subscribers and 750 million monthly views.

In 2025, Veloce Media Group expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Quadrant, the disruptive gaming, lifestyle, and motorsport brand co-founded by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. Now encompassed in Veloce, Quadrant strengthens the group's cultural impact through bold storytelling, premium apparel, athlete-driven content, and a thriving global community.

Veloce has partnered with several international brands and teams, including Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, E.ON, Thrustmaster, VISA and many more.

To learn more, please visit: veloce

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

