Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion

With the onboarding of APIs, builder momentum and new IP, NEXPACE continues to drive efforts in turning players into builders and IP into ecosystems.

MapleStory Universe (MSU), the blockchain-powered expansion of Nexon's game IP, today announced a series of new developments that bring to life its Infinite IP Playground (IIPP) vision through Meta play. These include the roll out of new developer infrastructure, the first of its enhancement API, and the reveal of the next Nexon IP to onboard into the ecosystem.

MSU's Infinite IP Playground in Action

The IIPP vision has always been about expanding the boundaries of play, from locked-in gameplay loops to open-ended systems where players and builders can co-create experiences. With recent developments, users and the community alike can get a glimpse into what this future looks like: with a focus on infrastructure, builder momentum and cross-IP scalability.

Ecosystem Expansion: APIs, Builders and Infrastructure

As part of its infrastructure expansion, MSU has activated its first gameplay logic API focused on item enhancement, a familiar progression mechanic from MapleStory. Going live on 29 July, Smithy will be the first prototype of Meta play Services to complete and test the enhancement API in a live environment, laying the foundation for more flexible, community-driven possibilities.

Smithy also opens the door for future builders to create services using that same enhancement logic, from strategic tools to creating entirely new user experiences. This is the first step in a broader plan to open up other core gameplay pillars through APIs within the upcoming Builder Center, allowing builders to explore, expand and innovate beyond MapleStory's original boundaries.

Leveraging on Builder Ecosystem Momentum

Since opening its API access, more than 50 independent teams have started building within the MSU ecosystem, including dashboards, guild tools, prediction apps, and marketplace services. Some of these builders' work has already gone live, providing data-driven support and analysis to players. To further support this builder momentum, MSU is rolling out the following infrastructure upgrades:



Builder Center : A new portal for developers onboarding, API integration, and modular on/off-chain tools. (Q4 2025)

Permissionless Chain : A blockchain layer open to any builder to deploy smart contracts and dApps within the MSU ecosystem Chainlink CCIP integration : Enabling secure cross-chain interactions to expand user experience by supporting seamless use of digital items across different chains

MSU has also confirmed the creation of an ecosystem fund to support early-stage projects aligned with the Infinite IP Playground vision. It will support initiatives across Meta play, SocialFi, AI-enhanced gameplay, and community tooling.

New IP will Join the Nexpace's Ecosystem

Building on the foundation laid by MapleStory Universe, another one of Nexon's iconic game franchises will be the next IP to integrate into the ecosystem, introducing new gameplay formats and creator possibilities.

While details will be shared progressively, this signals NEXPACE's commitment to supporting diverse Nexon IP experiences as a multi-IP platform, built not just for one title but for a future where legacy franchises evolve through community-driven innovation.

What's Next

Looking ahead, these developments will be part of MSU's broader 2025 roadmap:



August : Launch of ecosystem support policies and additional API enhancements

September–November : Rollout of third-party Synergy Apps and services onboard December : Launch of a new Builder Center, expansion of the API suite and MapleStory N Winter Update

About NEXPACE

NEXPACE , an innovative blockchain company based in Abu Dhabi, pioneers an IP-expansion initiative powered by blockchain technology and NFTs to build a community-driven ecosystem. With a mission to redefine interactive entertainment, NEXPACE creates a vibrant space for exploring, sharing, and engaging with diverse content and gameplay crafted by community members.

At the heart of NEXPACE's ecosystem are principles of transparency, security, and trust, empowering creators to freely share their ideas and enabling users to enjoy immersive experiences. By fostering a culture of creative expression, NEXPACE envisions a secure, collaborative environment that unites ecosystem participants in a thriving digital community.

For more information, users can visit: