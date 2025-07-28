Baku And Beijing Deepen Healthcare Cooperation Amid Growing Strategic Partnership
Azerbaijan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in the healthcare sector, exploring future prospects and joint initiatives, Azernews reports.
The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei. The two sides exchanged views on potential collaboration in medical education, scientific research, pharmaceutical development, and the application of innovative technologies.
Minister Musayev noted that Azerbaijan-China relations have gained significant momentum thanks to the efforts of both countries' leaders. He highlighted that the“Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and China,” signed by the heads of state, has elevated bilateral ties to a new level.
Musayev emphasized that healthcare cooperation plays a vital role within the broader strategic partnership between the two nations, pointing to the importance of continued engagement in this area.
Ambassador Lu Mei expressed confidence that joint healthcare initiatives will expand further, contributing to the overall strengthening of bilateral relations.
