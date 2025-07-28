Every Arms Producer Now Tries To Adapt Their Systems To Ukraine's Battlefield Experience Expert
“What Ukrainians are doing now in the defense industrial complex is amazing. It is impressive that you fight and at the same time produce and invent military products. You already had defense infrastructure dating back to the Soviet era. But many companies and factories have changed their views, strategies, and approaches according to the requirements of modern warfare,” the expert said.
In his words, the war in Ukraine is changing the rules of the battlefield.
“The use of drones and unmanned aerial, maritime, and land vehicles is unique. Everybody is now trying to adapt their systems to the experience you are going through. This is very valuable, but there is still a lot to learn,” the interlocutor explained.
According to him, receiving feedback on the use of defense industry products directly from the frontline is priceless.
“In fact, the countries and companies providing you with weapons and ammunition have a chance to see how their products will stand the test of real combat, how effective they are. And the 'price' of this unique experience is very high,” the expert added.
The company that he represents is trying to expand cooperation with Ukraine at the moment.
“We are very proud of Ukraine and the brave resistance of Ukrainians. But as a company that intends to expand cooperation with Ukraine, we find it [process – Ed.] a bit difficult – bureaucratically entangled. You have the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), and all contracts go through them. It's a very long and quite confusing process. We are trying to understand it,” the interlocutor concluded.
A reminder that an expert of Ukraine's state-owned foreign trade enterprise, SpetsTechnoExport (STE), stated earlier that Ukraine had significantly boosted the production of ammunition and military equipment in recent years.
Now, the country offers innovative solutions to military challenges and sets a trend in the global defense industry , demonstrating the strength of the nation and readiness to resist the aggressor and achieve victory.
