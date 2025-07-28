Girls Sweep Top Ranks As Peshawar Board Reports 83.5% Matric Pass Rate

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar on Monday announced the results of the 2025 Matric and Grade 9 annual examinations, revealing a strong overall performance with 83.5% of matric candidates declared successful and female students from private schools securing all top positions.

According to official figures, a total of 91,589 students appeared in the matriculation (Grade 10) exams, out of which 76,484 passed, while 14,530 students failed. The board lauded the improved performance compared to previous years, noting increased participation and a higher pass percentage.

In the Grade 9 examinations, 101,888 students took part. Of these, 61,753 passed, yielding a pass rate slightly above 61%. However, in a significant policy move, the board promoted 38,907 students who failed in one or more subjects, allowing them to progress to Grade 10 despite their performance. The decision, officials said, aims to minimize academic disruption and improve retention in higher grades.

The results also highlighted a growing gender gap in academic achievement, as female students claimed the top three positions in the matric exams:

Fatima Jugnu, from a private school, secured first place with 1,180 marks; Sarah Imran stood second with 1,178 marks, while Shumaila and Aina Shoaib shared the third position, each scoring 1,176 marks.

Education analysts say the results reflect not only improved academic support in private institutions but also a rising trend of female academic excellence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in board exams traditionally dominated by male students.

BISE Peshawar officials said detailed mark sheets would be available online and at respective institutions. A formal ceremony to honor top performers is expected to be held later this week.