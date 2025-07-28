Kazmunaygas, Turkish Petroleum Corporation Explore New Energy Co-Op Opportunities
During the meeting, both parties explored opportunities for collaboration in geological exploration, transportation, and other key segments of the oil and gas sector. The discussions emphasized attracting investment, adopting advanced technologies, exchanging expertise, and promoting environmentally sustainable solutions. At present, working groups from KMG and TPAO are conducting joint analyses of potential projects on promising geological exploration sites in Kazakhstan.
In his remarks regarding the discussions, Khasenov underscored that, in alignment with the strategic framework established by the Head of State to enhance bilateral relations with Türkiye, KazMunayGas prioritizes the fortification of collaborative ventures with the nation's foremost energy enterprises.
The KMG Chairman articulated a strong conviction that the enhancement of synergistic collaboration with TPAO will catalyze the advancement of the Kazakh-Turkish economic alliance.
