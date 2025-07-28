Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazmunaygas, Turkish Petroleum Corporation Explore New Energy Co-Op Opportunities

Kazmunaygas, Turkish Petroleum Corporation Explore New Energy Co-Op Opportunities


2025-07-28 10:06:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 28. Asqat Khasenov, Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), met with Ahmet Türkoğlu, head of the Turkish state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), in Ankara, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both parties explored opportunities for collaboration in geological exploration, transportation, and other key segments of the oil and gas sector. The discussions emphasized attracting investment, adopting advanced technologies, exchanging expertise, and promoting environmentally sustainable solutions. At present, working groups from KMG and TPAO are conducting joint analyses of potential projects on promising geological exploration sites in Kazakhstan.

In his remarks regarding the discussions, Khasenov underscored that, in alignment with the strategic framework established by the Head of State to enhance bilateral relations with Türkiye, KazMunayGas prioritizes the fortification of collaborative ventures with the nation's foremost energy enterprises.

The KMG Chairman articulated a strong conviction that the enhancement of synergistic collaboration with TPAO will catalyze the advancement of the Kazakh-Turkish economic alliance.

MENAFN28072025000187011040ID1109851987

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search