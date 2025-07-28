Jordan Reaffirms Commitment To Eliminating Hepatitis By 2030

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 28 (Petra) -- Head of the National Center for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control, Adel Belbisi, on Monday reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to the global goal of eliminating hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.In remarks to Jordan News Agency (Petra), Belbisi said the Kingdom join in marking World Hepatitis Day, observed annually on July 28. This year's theme, "Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down," emphasizes the urgency of taking effective and immediate action to eliminate viral hepatitis and prevent liver cancer.Belbisi noted that hepatitis B and C continue to pose a global health challenge, claiming over 1.3 million lives annually despite the availability of effective prevention and treatment methods. He stressed that addressing this challenge requires high-level national coordination and strong cross-sectoral partnerships.Jordan has made significant strides in hepatitis prevention and control in recent years, he said. Key achievements include the inclusion of the hepatitis B vaccine in the national immunization program since 1995, which has helped reduce infection rates, and the introduction of the hepatitis A vaccine in 2020. Jordan has also enhanced safe injection and blood practices across healthcare facilities, he said.Belbisi explained that the center's participation in World Hepatitis Day aligns with its ongoing efforts to strengthen national response systems. A key initiative is the upcoming launch of an updated national strategy to combat viral hepatitis, developed by a multi-sectoral steering committee comprising national, academic, and professional experts, with technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO).The center has also partnered with the Electronic Library of Medicine (Elm) to distribute awareness messages targeting healthcare workers, emphasizing the importance of participating in this global observance and promoting preventive practices in clinical settings.In parallel, the center launched a public awareness campaign through its social media platforms to raise community-level health awareness. Belbisi commended national partners and technical experts for their continued collaboration and support in integrating legislative and technical efforts to update and enhance the national hepatitis response.