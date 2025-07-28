Rubber Process Oil Market Is Projected With A Value Of USD 3.40 Billion By 2032, Driven By Expanding Tyre Manufacturing Demand Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 2.43 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 3.40 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 4.28% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Product (Aromatic, Paraffinic, Naphthenic, Others)
. By Application (Tyre, Footwear, Wire & Cable Covering, Flooring Materials, Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants, and Others)
If You Need Any Customization on Rubber Process Oil Market Report, Inquire Now @
By Product , Aromatic Segment dominated the Rubber Process Oil Market in 2024, with a 50.3% Market Share.
The dominance is due to aromatic oils' excellent compatibility with natural rubber, making them essential for tyres and conveyor belts. ExxonMobil's 2023 brief shows tyre makers favor these oils for processing benefits, despite low-PAH trends. Paraffinic and naphthenic oils are growing in synthetic rubber applications, while TotalEnergies and Shell invest in hybrid oils to serve diverse demands. Flexible regulations in Asia Pacific and Latin America also sustain strong aromatic oil use alongside low-PAH product launches by leading producers.
By Application, Tyre Segment dominated the Rubber Process Oil Market in 2024, with a 52.3% Market Share.
The dominance is due to rising vehicle production, higher replacement tyre demand, and rapid radial tyre adoption worldwide. According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, US replacement passenger tire shipments hit 222 million units in 2023. Post-COVID auto production recovery boosted process oil use, while EV-focused tyre designs from Bridgestone and Goodyear continue to rely on performance oils. Though footwear, adhesives, and cables grew too, they remain secondary to tyre manufacturing's scale and consistency.
By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Rubber Process Oil Market in 2024, Holding A 46.7% Market Share.
The dominance is due to vast automotive hubs in China, India, and Thailand, plus rapid urbanization and infrastructure investment. China's auto production surpassed 30 million units in 2023 (CAAM), fueling demand. Regional leaders like Sinopec and Indian Oil boosted aromatic oil output to meet tyre sector needs. Additionally, expanding footwear manufacturing and lower production costs support consumption. More flexible regulations compared to Europe further enable continued use of traditional aromatic oils despite global sustainability trends.
Recent Developments
- In February 2024, TotalEnergies commissioned a dedicated low-PAH aromatic oil line at its Antwerp site, directly expanding RPO output. In March 2023, ExxonMobil increased capacity of its Baytown paraffinic/RPO unit by 20%, explicitly to meet growing tyre-oils demand. In January 2023: Shell began pilot production of its first renewable rubber process oils at its Texas facility, targeting biobased RPO applications.
Buy Full Research Report on Rubber Process Oil Market 2025-2032 @
