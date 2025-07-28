403
OpenAI CEO Warns of Gaps in AI Interactions
(MENAFN) The technology sector is still grappling with how to adequately safeguard user confidentiality during deeply personal exchanges with artificial intelligence, according to OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman.
He acknowledged that current platforms do not possess sufficient mechanisms to protect private discussions, even as the adoption of AI chatbots by millions—including minors—continues to grow for emotional and therapeutic assistance.
During a conversation on a podcast released last week, Altman stated that users should not assume their interactions with ChatGPT are covered by any legal confidentiality.
He attributed this to the current lack of a comprehensive legal or regulatory structure to govern AI behavior.
Altman highlighted that many users, especially younger individuals, view the chatbot as a type of counselor or mentor, turning to it for advice on intimate matters such as relationships and emotional well-being.
But unlike discussions with legal professionals or therapists—which are shielded by established legal privileges—no equivalent protection exists for conversations with AI. “We haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT,” he admitted.
He emphasized the pressing need to address privacy concerns in AI communication. “So if you go talk to ChatGPT about your most sensitive stuff and then there’s like a lawsuit or whatever, we could be required to produce that, and I think that’s very screwed up,” Altman remarked.
OpenAI has stated that it removes interactions from the free-tier version of ChatGPT after a 30-day period.
However, it also noted that some records may be preserved for reasons linked to legal compliance or security protocols.
