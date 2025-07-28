Beloved Love Boat Cruise Director Cynthia Lauren Tewes And Guest Star Charo Join 2025 Theme Cruise Aboard Regal Princess
In addition to meet-and-greets, themed activities, and special tributes to the iconic series, guests will be treated to exclusive live performances by Charo, whose dynamic blend of Flamenco guitar and high-energy stage presence helped make her a standout guest star on the show.
"We're honored to welcome Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo aboard Regal Princess for a joyful celebration that brings the magic of The Love Boat to life," said Rebecca Thomson Foley, Princess Cruises Head of Entertainment. "This iconic show introduced the world to the joy of cruising, and reuniting with original cast members including Jill, Fred, Ted, and Bernie-and now Cindy and Charo-makes this sailing a dream cruise for fans and a thrill for new to Love Boat guests."
Also now available is the exclusive "Captain Package" - offering guests unforgettable experiences and special access. Available for a limited number of guests, this package will include highlights such as The Love Boat Lounge: Cast Cocktail Hour, the Bon Voyage Dinner with the Love Boat Cast, and exclusive commemorative merchandise to celebrate this iconic voyage.
The Love Boat Theme Cruise departs November 16, 2025, from Galveston, Texas, with calls to Cozumel – with an overnight stay at port -- and Roatán aboard the beautiful Regal Princess.
Princess Cruises is "The Love Boat" – the cruise line made famous by the hit television series that sparked a global passion for cruising. Today, Princess continues to deliver unforgettable vacations with a fleet of 16 ships sailing to the world's most breathtaking destinations, offering personalized experiences for every guest.
For more details or to reserve a spot, contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visit .
About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).
SOURCE Princess Cruises
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment