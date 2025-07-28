Beloved Love Boat Cruise Director Cynthia Lauren Tewes And Guest Star Charo Join 2025 Theme Cruise Aboard Regal Princess

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tewes, who portrayed the charming and resourceful cruise director Julie McCoy, and Charo, known for her unforgettable guest-starring role as entertainer April Lopez, will reunite with fellow "Love Boat" cast members Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), Fred Grandy (Burl "Gopher" Smith), Ted Lange (Isaac Washington), and Bernie Kopell (Dr. Adam Bricker) for this once-in-a-lifetime fan celebration at sea.

In addition to meet-and-greets, themed activities, and special tributes to the iconic series, guests will be treated to exclusive live performances by Charo, whose dynamic blend of Flamenco guitar and high-energy stage presence helped make her a standout guest star on the show.

"We're honored to welcome Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo aboard Regal Princess for a joyful celebration that brings the magic of The Love Boat to life," said Rebecca Thomson Foley, Princess Cruises Head of Entertainment. "This iconic show introduced the world to the joy of cruising, and reuniting with original cast members including Jill, Fred, Ted, and Bernie-and now Cindy and Charo-makes this sailing a dream cruise for fans and a thrill for new to Love Boat guests."

Also now available is the exclusive "Captain Package" - offering guests unforgettable experiences and special access. Available for a limited number of guests, this package will include highlights such as The Love Boat Lounge: Cast Cocktail Hour, the Bon Voyage Dinner with the Love Boat Cast, and exclusive commemorative merchandise to celebrate this iconic voyage.

The Love Boat Theme Cruise departs November 16, 2025, from Galveston, Texas, with calls to Cozumel – with an overnight stay at port -- and Roatán aboard the beautiful Regal Princess.

Princess Cruises is "The Love Boat" – the cruise line made famous by the hit television series that sparked a global passion for cruising. Today, Princess continues to deliver unforgettable vacations with a fleet of 16 ships sailing to the world's most breathtaking destinations, offering personalized experiences for every guest.

For more details or to reserve a spot, contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visit .

