Türkiye's Nuh Yilmaz Awaits Attending Conference on Palestine
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Nuh Yilmaz, will take part in a three-day High-Level International Conference, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Palestinian conflict and advancing the two-state solution.
The conference will kick off on Monday in New York, United States.
Yilmaz will represent Türkiye at the conference, which is co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, according to a statement released by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.
The event will feature eight specialized working groups, each addressing a distinct aspect of the issue.
Türkiye will co-chair the group on the “Preservation of the Two-State Solution” alongside Ireland.
The conference will emphasize specific, actionable steps to implement the two-state solution, considering the latest developments in the region.
Additionally, Yilmaz is expected to hold several bilateral discussions and participate in side events during the conference.
In preparation for the event, a preliminary meeting took place in New York on May 23, where the chairs of the working groups gathered input and recommendations from UN member states.
